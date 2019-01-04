Judge sets bond for former deputies charged after two women drowned in transport van

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A judge set bond Friday for the two Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies who drove around a flood barrier resulting in the death of two mental health patients.
The deputies, Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop, were arrested Thursday. Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
A judge set a surety bond of $10,000 on Bishop’s charges. A surety bond of $30,000 was set on Flood’s charges. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m. at the Marion County Courthouse.
The incident happened on Sept. 18, 2018, when Flood and Bishop were transporting Wendy Newton, 45 of Shallotte, NC, and Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach, from a hospital in Horry County to medical facilities in Florence and Darlington.
Flood and Bishop were fired from the sheriff’s office on Oct. 24, 2018.
