Magee, Hoover lead hot-shooting Wofford past The Citadel

The Terriers more than held their own in a matchup of two of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams. Wofford, 14th nationally with 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, made 15 of 26 (58 percent) from distance. The Citadel, No. 1 nationally at 14 3-pointers made per game, hit 11 of 32 (34 percent). The Bulldogs’ Matt Frierson, No. 1 in the nation coming in with 5.08 made 3s per game, was held to one 3-pointer and six points.