N. Charleston police search for 2 wanted on charges of motor vehicle theft, burglary

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police released photos Friday of a pair of suspects facing multiple charges that include motor vehicle theft.
Jimmy Mizzell, 44; and Melissa Hodge, 49, are each wanted on three counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to North Charleston Police Maj. Scott Perry.
Mizzell, who is also known as Tootie Mizzell, is also wanted for second-degree burglary, while Hodge also has an active arrest warrant for third-degree burglary, Perry said.
Mizzell has multiple tattoos on his face, neck, chest, arms and hands, stands 6-feet tall, weighs 247 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be living in St. George. Police released a second image of him.
Hodge is 5-foot-5, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was in Wedgefield.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Van Tine at 843-740-2864.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.