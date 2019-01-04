New business may take over old James Island skating rink location

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - If a new auto body shop has its way Monday at Charleston’s design review board meeting, it could take over the location of a skating rink that brings back memories for older James Island residents.
The Hot Wheels skating rink closed for good on New Year’s Day in 2015 after a 40 year run. Many residents came out every weekend to put their wheels to the test.
The building, nestled between a fairly new restaurant and a motorcycle repair shop, has remained empty since the closing despite a number of attempts to bring the rink back to life.
Many James Islanders believe its a great opportunity to bring more commercial activity to a widely spaced section of Folly Road, while others are simply disappointed to see a piece of their childhood go away.
