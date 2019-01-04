New business may take over old James Island skating rink location

VIDEO: New business may take place of old James Island rink
By Alissa Holmes | January 4, 2019 at 5:54 AM EST - Updated January 4 at 6:03 AM

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - If a new auto body shop has its way Monday at Charleston’s design review board meeting, it could take over the location of a skating rink that brings back memories for older James Island residents.

The Hot Wheels skating rink closed for good on New Year’s Day in 2015 after a 40 year run. Many residents came out every weekend to put their wheels to the test.

The building, nestled between a fairly new restaurant and a motorcycle repair shop, has remained empty since the closing despite a number of attempts to bring the rink back to life.

Many James Islanders believe its a great opportunity to bring more commercial activity to a widely spaced section of Folly Road, while others are simply disappointed to see a piece of their childhood go away.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.