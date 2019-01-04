Refund deadline approaching for SC lottery players impacted by glitch

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina lottery players who were affected by a 2017 Christmas Day glitch which printed winning tickets in error have just a few days left to seek a refund for their ticket.
Those who bought tickets which printed out a winner have until Monday, January 7, 2019 to seek a refund.
Players should mail their original Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets (no copies or other reproductions will be accepted) depicting nine “Tree” symbols purchased on or after 5:51(17:51) P.M. on December 25, 2017 to this address for a refund:
S.C. Education Lottery
P.O. Box 11039
Columbia, SC 29211-1039
Include your name and return address. The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) will refund the purchase price for each returned ticket and reimburse the player for postage up to the amount of first class USPS postage for the ticket(s) submitted to SCEL. Since these reimbursements will require manual processing, the lottery is asking that players mail in all tickets to avoid wait time at the claims center.
The results of the investigation released in May revealed coding errors by the lottery’s former computer gaming vendor, according to spokeswoman Holli Armstrong. Lottery officials say the error caused approximately 71,000 wagers to be produced in error.
The lottery says any other decision would not have complied with the law.
Many lined up outside the state lottery office in anger after it happened. $19.6 million was set aside for potential winnings until the investigation was over.
The Add-a-play game was suspended after the malfunction.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.