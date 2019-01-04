SC State Falls Short 72-70 To Presbyterian

"Hard fought loss by our guys. We missed 11 free-throws and gave up 23 points off turnovers, to me that is the game," said SC State head coach Murray Garvin. "We are battling the injury bug with some key guys out right now we hope to get them back for conference play this weekend, but until then the guys that are in uniform must step up. That portion of the season is behind us and now it's a reset for MEAC play"