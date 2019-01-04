SC State Falls Short 72-70 To Presbyterian

ORANGEBURG, SC-Four Bulldogs scored double figures with Preseason All-MEAC junior forward Damani Applewhite leading the way with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped an tough 72-70 loss to Presbyterian Wednesday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
"Hard fought loss by our guys. We missed 11 free-throws and gave up 23 points off turnovers, to me that is the game," said SC State head coach Murray Garvin. "We are battling the injury bug with some key guys out right now we hope to get them back for conference play this weekend, but until then the guys that are in uniform must step up. That portion of the season is behind us and now it's a reset for MEAC play"
Applewhite finished connecting 12-of-15 free-throws from the charity stripe. Redshirt junior guard Lavar Harewood gave a much needed spark with 17 points and five rebounds, while teammates Janai Raynor-Powell and Ian Kinard added 11 each in the loss.
PC was led by Davon Bell with 19 points and five rebounds, while Adam Flagler added 16 in the win.
Next up South Carolina State will open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play Saturday (Jan. 5th) when they host league rival N.C. A&T State in a pivotal doubleheader with the women beginning at 2 p.m., followed by the men in a 4 p.m. start.