Shutdown standoff goes on over Trump’s border wall demand

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) - President Donald Trump is expected to meet Friday with the two top members of both parties from the House and Senate, in an attempt to find an agreement to fund the federal government.
As morning broke on Day 14 of the government shutdown, both sides seemed set in a stalemate over Trump’s plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump attempted to steal the show Thursday from Democrats hours after they officially regained the majority in the House. He held an impromptu White House briefing, taking the podium himself for the first time.
"Without a wall you can't have border security. It won't work," he said.
Trump offered no evidence to support his claim. However, his National Border Patrol Council president, Brandon Judd, added, "I promise you that if you interview border patrol agents, they will tell you that walls work."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, taking the gavel for the second time, said the showdown over border wall funding had nothing to do with politics.
"It has to do with a wall is an immorality between countries," she said.
Trump appears unwilling to back down from his biggest campaign promise. He took to to Instagram with yet another "Game of Thrones-esque" meme, saying: "The Wall is Coming."
The standoff in Washington is impacting approximately 800,000 government employees across the nation.
"I'm worried everyday about how much food I have in my house, and whether or not I can make next month's bills," said Rebecca Maclean, a furloughed worker.
Thursday night, the House first passed a stopgap bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 8.
The measure would only push back the dispute over border wall funding until next month.
After that, lawmakers passed a separate appropriations package that would fund all shuttered parts of the government through September.
Neither of the two measures included any new money for Trump's proposed border wall.
Both proposals had some Republican support, but the legislation is not expected to get anywhere in the Senate.
Trump announced he would veto both measures.
"We're not doing a wall. Does anyone have any doubt? We are not doing a wall," Pelosi said.
