TUNE IN: Road to Victory special live from California Saturday night

SANTA CLARA, CA (WCSC) - For the third time in the past four years, the Clemson Tigers find themselves in the National Championship game against Alabama and Live 5 News will be there to cover it all.
Clemson’s overpowering and experienced defensive line smothered Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (12-1) to get to the title game. On offense, freshmen led the way. Trevor Lawrence was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best on the country.
The question remains whether they can do the same to Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and the powerful Crimson Tide on Monday night.
