Video shows officer kicking handcuffed teen

MIAMI (CNN) - Newly released cellphone video out of Florida appears to show a Miami-Dade police officer kicking a 17-year-old who was lying on the ground while handcuffed.
The incident happened last February.
Officers arrested David Brown after pulling over a car driven by his mother.
He was wanted in connection with a burglary.
The Miami Herald reported Brown punched and kicked the officers who were arresting him, and that one of them used a taser on him.
In August, 38-year-old Sgt. Gustavo De Los Rios was charged with battery for kicking Brown.
He was relieved of duty with pay.
Brown was charged in August with battery on law enforcement officers and resisting arrest.
