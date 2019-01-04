Volunteers rescue one-legged goose caught in plastic netting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Neighbors called a wildlife rescue group to aid a popular goose that had become tangled in tightly-wound plastic netting.
A Canada Goose nicknamed Bob has been a regular sight in the Carolina Bay neighborhood for years. Bob lost part of a leg when he was young, likely because of an animal bite.
Neighbors say they always kept an eye out for Bob’s safety because he was spurned by other geese.
Neighbors called Keeper of the Wild, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates South Carolina wildlife when they saw that Bob had become entangled in green landscape netting.
Volunteers with the organization were able to catch the goose and remove the tightly-wound netting.
The group said Bob was in good health and returned him to his favorite pond in the neighborhood.
