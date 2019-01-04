Volunteers rescue one-legged goose caught in plastic netting

"Bob," a one-legged goose well known in the Carolina Bay neighborhood had been entangled in green landscaping netting. (Source: Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 4, 2019 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 3:19 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Neighbors called a wildlife rescue group to aid a popular goose that had become tangled in tightly-wound plastic netting.

Volunteers from Keeper of the Wild were able to free "Bob" the goose from green landscape netting. (Source: Provided)
A Canada Goose nicknamed Bob has been a regular sight in the Carolina Bay neighborhood for years. Bob lost part of a leg when he was young, likely because of an animal bite.

Neighbors say they always kept an eye out for Bob’s safety because he was spurned by other geese.

Neighbors called Keeper of the Wild, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates South Carolina wildlife when they saw that Bob had become entangled in green landscape netting.

Volunteers with the organization were able to catch the goose and remove the tightly-wound netting.

The group said Bob was in good health and returned him to his favorite pond in the neighborhood.

