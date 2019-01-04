‘Watermelon scandal’ attorney points to Gethers case, CCSD firing practices

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry attorney plans to present information from the recently-uncovered Marvin Gethers investigation as new evidence in an unrelated discrimination lawsuit.
Gethers was an employee at Dunston Elementary until 2016, when he was arrested and fired two years after being caught with child pornography on his school laptop.
Attorney Larry Kobrovsky is representing Coach Bud Walpole. Walpole was fired in October 2014 amid a controversy with the football team at Academic Magnet school. The coach was accused of not properly supervising football players’ allegedly racist post-game celebrations that involved a watermelon.
Walpole was eventually re-hired and re-instated. He is currently a basketball coach.
Walpole has since filed defamation and discrimination lawsuits against CCSD, saying he was unfairly fired and wrongly humiliated. Those state and federal cases are still pending, and at least one CCSD school board member was recently deposed for the lawsuit.
His attorney said he is alarmed Walpole was fired almost immediately after a four-day investigation the same week Marvin Gethers was being promoted, despite Gethers being caught with child pornography ten months before.
“The person involved in the child pornography was allowed to keep working that year and actually promoted almost the same day as the coach whose team ate a watermelon and did football chants was fired!" Kobrovsky said. "Our position is – what happened at the school- no logical person could compare the severity of those two things.”
Former CCSD Superintendent Nancy McGinley and the associate superintendent who were the decision-makers in the Walpole case are no longer with the district.
