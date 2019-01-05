Affidavit: Teen arrested after robbing delivery man in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A teen appeared in bond court Saturday after he was arrested in connection with two crimes.
Jaelen Murray is charged with strong armed robbery after using a co-defendant’s phone to place an order at the Kickin Chicken restaurant located on King Street then robbing the driver, according to court documents.
The incident happened on December 28, court documents say.
When the delivery driver responded to an address on Wilson Street, Murray and the co-defendant approached the vehicle and told the driver they placed the order, the affidavit says. Murray then choked the driver and demanded the driver’s money.
The suspects took $70 from the victim before fleeing the scene.
Investigations connected the phone number used to call the driver to a separate car break in of a Domino’s delivery driver.
Murray’s was identified by his co-defendant and by a witness who said that they heard the two talking about the robbery.
