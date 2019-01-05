Bentley returning to USC for senior season

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will be returning to Columbia for his senior season he announced with a video on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
Bentley will enter as the Gamecocks starter in 2019, his 4th season as the teams starting quarterback.
He’s started 13 games each of the last 2 seasons. Bentley put up his best passing stats in 2018 throwing for more than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Bentley said before the Belk Bowl that he had submitted paper work to receive a grade in the NFL Draft.
He’ll return to a stacked quarterback room in Columbia that will also feature former Fort Dorchester star Dakereon Joyner and incoming freshman star Ryan Hilinski.
