Charleston Police responding to report of bank robbery

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police responded late Friday afternoon to a West Ashley bank to investigate a reported robbery.
Police and forensics investigators were on the scene at the Synovus Bank off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Officers were seen searching for evidence around the front door of the bank.
Charleston County dispatchers say the robbery was reported at 5:52 p.m.
There is no word from police on a description of the robber or whether anyone was injured.
