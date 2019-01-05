Clemson arrives in San Jose for National Title game

SAN JOSE, CA (WCSC) - Clemson has reached the West coast as they prepare for Monday’s night National Championship game against Alabama.
The Tigers touched down at San Jose Airport just after 4:30pm local time on Friday afternoon. Alabama arrived shortly after.
Both teams will take part in Media Day festivities on Saturday morning followed by a practice session in the afternoon. Clemson will practice at San Jose State while the Tide will head over to Stanford.
This is the 4th straight year the teams have faced off in the College Football Playoff and the 3rd time in 4 years they’ve met for the National Championship. Alabama took the first meeting in Phoenix in 2016 followed by Clemson winning a National Title the next year in Tampa. Alabama answered last season by eliminating the Tigers in semifinal in the Sugar Bowl.
Kickoff for Monday night is scheduled for 8pm.
