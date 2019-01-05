Lincolnville town founders historic marker unveiled

LINCOLNVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry town unveiled a sign Saturday morning that some say will become a staple for the community because of the history behind it.
The town of Lincolnville was founded by seven Charleston slaves free after the Emancipation Proclamation purchased new land to call home.
“They wanted a new place to find home, they didn’t feel like being in Charleston where slavery was still fresh,” Dr. Edward Lee Johnson, a pastor, says.
The Mayor of Lincolnville says that an official marker has been needed for a while so that the history of the town is out for everyone to see. He says that it’s better late than never when it comes to this marker.
“This is a point of identity it means everything,” Lincolnville Mayor Charles Duberry says.
Those seven men and their historic perseverance were honored with a marker that anyone who goes in and out of the town will see.
“This is exciting. We’ve been around a long time, not heard of, but we are here, and it’s been around a long time,” Lucille Jenkins Brown, a life-long Lincolnville resident says.
One of those former slaves had family at the ceremony and she said she’s so proud of what her great great grandfather did.
“Not only was a he a minister, he was an advocate for civil rights, very strong, fought hard,” Caritea Cian Grizzell says. “He’s being taken out of the rubbles of history because he was able to accomplish so much in the 62 years that he loved.”
Most who attended the unveiling all said this is just the beginning of Lincolnville and they can’t wait to watch it grow.
