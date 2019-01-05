One dead following early morning fire in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A person is dead following a fire in St. Stephen early Saturday morning.
Berkeley County fire crews responded to at home at 181 Pine Bay Dr. at 02:11 a.m., according to Berkeley County spokesperson George Oliver.
Oliver said a body was found in the charred remains of the home. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim.
SLED’s Arson Unit, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
