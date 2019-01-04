Orangeburg man wanted for sexual and physical assault has been arrested

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man wanted in connection to a 2018 sexual and physical assault has been arrested according to Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Michael Corbitt, 25, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and carjacking.
On September 23rd a woman was seen by witnesses lying in a roadway near Springfield after being beaten inside of a vehicle.
Deputies were informed by witnesses that they had seen the victim screaming and waving for help from inside a black Nissan.
The two male witnesses stated in a report that they could see the woman was bleeding from the mouth.
As the men attempted to intervene, a male inside the Nissan yelled for them to leave.
The woman was then thrown from the vehicle when the men attempted to take her out of the car.
According to deputies, the woman had bloody lip and face.
She also suffered from other injuries such as swollen eyes, swollen cheeks, and what appeared to be a bite mark on her hand.
The woman said the incident began earlier that day when Corbitt struck her during an argument.
The Corbitt then drove the victim to a remote road outside of Springfield where he pulled her out of the car and began beating her.
According to a warrant, the victim was sexually assaulted during the incident.
Corbitt then drove to a local convenience store where the victim jumped into the driver’s seat of her car.
As she attempted to leave, Corbitt jumped onto the hood of the car.
The victim continued to drive but for fear of Corbitt's life, she stopped.
At that point, Corbitt forced his way back into the car and began punching the victim in the “face, head, and stomach,” according to the report.
During Friday’s bond hearing, the victim told the court she wanted to drop the charges.
However, Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant denied the motion, saying, “didn’t you just state it happened?”
Corbitt’s bond was set at $16,000 for the four charges.
