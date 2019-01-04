Santee man charged in meth bust thanks to ‘community policing,’ another arrested in driveway, sheriff says

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Santee man has been charged with one count of distribution of meth while another was arrested after he pulled up to the suspect’s home, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Marion Kale Till, 55, of Santee, was arrested after investigators responded to various citizen complaints of drug activity.
“We had received numerous complaints about this area, and we responded,” the sheriff said. “The is the definition of community policing – many times it’s the only way to rid the streets of crime.”
Deputies told the court during the hearing Till was already on electronic monitoring as part the sentencing from a previous crime.
Investigators went to Till’s Ballards Lane residence on Thursday after concerned citizens had reported drug sales occurring in and around the residence. After obtaining consent to search, investigators located a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
While investigators were conducting their search, a vehicle driven by a Vance man drove up to the residence. When investigators spoke to that man, they discovered his license was suspended. Brandon Binnicker, 32, was charged with driving under suspension.
During a hearing on Friday, Till was given a $10,000 bond.
