Students prepare for Columbia rally to close “Charleston Loophole”

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Students are preparing for a rally organized by Lowcountry Students for Political Action where they will advocate in support of a bill that would close what legislators are calling the Charleston Loophole.
Senate Bill 154 addresses the federal rule that gives the FBI three days to conduct a background check on someone who wants to buy a gun. Currently, the law allows people to buy guns if the background check is not conducted after three days.
The bill would increase that waiting period from three to five days.
Legislators have called the bill the Charleston Loophole because this law is how Dylann Roof was able to purchase the gun before the Mother Emanuel shooting in 2015.
LSPA students said they’re hoping that by rallying at the end of the month, they will encourage lawmakers to move forward with the bill quickly.
The rally is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. at the South Carolina State House in Columbia.
