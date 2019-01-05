Sunshine and dry weather expected for at least a week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the area Friday allowing cooler and drier air to move into the Lowcountry for the weekend. High pressure will dominate our weather for the foreseeable future with sunshine finally returning to the Lowcountry. Expect a sunny and cooler start to the weekend with breezy conditions and highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine will continue into Sunday with less of a breeze and temperatures near 70 degrees. Low 70s are expected Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through Wednesday bringing a drop in the temperatures for the end of next week. Dry weather is expected for the next 7 days!