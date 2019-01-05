Surveillance video shows jewelry store heist; suspects still on the loose

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FL (WSVN/CNN) – Police in South Florida are looking for four people behind the smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store.
The Dec. 15 incident at the Mall at 163rd Street was caught on surveillance video.
Cameras caught a couple of robbers casing the place around 8 p.m. Then all four robbers rushed the store.
One robber took a hammer to the jewelry case and started bashing. He and another robber then hopped over the counter, pushing the clerk out of the way as they and the other two robbers grabbed what they could.
It wasn’t long before they took off running, because police said the owner came out from the back with a gun.
Police said the robbers got away with about $10,000 worth of jewelry.
But they did give authorities a crucial clue: One of them didn’t have his face covered.
Now investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information to catch the crooks.
