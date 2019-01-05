TSA employees, working without pay during shutdown, have been calling in sick by the hundreds

(CNN) - Hundreds of TSA officers called out from work this week at four major airports.
That's according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials.
Call-outs have increased by 200 to 300 percent at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
North Carolina airports reported 10 percent higher call-outs, and as many as 170 TSA employees have taken a sick day each day this week at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
One union official said the absences could have an affect on the security of air travel.
TSA officials issued a statement on Friday acknowledging the increase, but said the impact is minimal and security will no be compromised.
TSA workers are required to work without pay through the partial government shutdown.
President Donald Trump and congressional leaders met Friday at the White House.
The two sides are no closer to resolving the impasse.
The president has resolved not to reopen the government without funds for a border wall, and acknowledged he told Democratic leaders it could last “months or even years” if it has to.
