Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Berkeley Co.
Hubert Lavar Davis, 38, and Sara Driggers Parker, 31, were both charged with with trafficking meth and possession with intent to distribute schedule II contraband. (Source: BCSO)
By Jaquan Leonard | January 4, 2019 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 10:16 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies made two arrests after they say a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Thursday.

Hubert Lavar Davis, 38, and Sara Driggers Parker, 31, were stopped for defective equipment shortly after midnight, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

A probable cause search resulted in deputies locating a plastic bag containing approximately 114 grams of a crystal-like substance, deputies say.

Deputies also located a pill bottle in the vehicle containing 23 dosage units of a Schedule II substance.

Both Davis and Parker were charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent to distribute schedule II contraband.

