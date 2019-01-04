Two bodies found at Rivers Bridge State Park in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, SC (T&D) - Two decomposed bodies were found on the grounds of Rivers Bridge State Park on Friday morning, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry.
Berry said park rangers notified Bamberg County authorities about the discovery around 8:30 a.m.
The bodies have been taken to Newberry, where they will undergo autopsies, Berry said.
Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan said the bodies are those of a man and a woman.
He said the bodies have not been officially identified as he is attempting to reach possible next of kin.
“SLED agents were called to the scene as we are investigating the disappearance of a man and woman from the Bamberg area on Dec. 12. That casework is ongoing,” Berry said.
The man and woman who were reported missing on Dec. 12 are:
Janis Quintero Natos, a 35-year-old white female. She’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 263 pounds. She was last seen wearing her pajamas. Her purse was left at her residence.
Jamell Reggie Carter, a 38-year-old black male. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. He requires medications, which were left at home.
The two were last seen driving a gray Dodge Grand Caravan with S.C. tag PPA889. They both left their residence on Thomas Drive in Bamberg at 11:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000 or local authorities.
