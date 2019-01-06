Big temperature changes on the way this week!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather sunny and dry over the next couple of days. Sunshine will push temperatures to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will increase late in the day on Monday ahead of our next cold front that will move through on Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday before the cold front brings a big cool down for the second half of the week. Highs will only be in the 50s starting on Thursday.