Bond set for man arrested after police find drugs, gun during traffic stop

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man was denied bail after he was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
Joshua Simmons, 29, was charged with Trafficking Cocaine and unlawful carry of a firearm, court documents say.
Simmons, who was out on bond for trafficking cocaine at the time of the arrest, was denied bond on all charges.
Affidavits state Simmons was pulled over by police at approximately 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning for an equipment violation at the intersection of Fellowship Road and Dewsberry Road.
Simmons was asked to step out of the vehicle after the officer smelled a strong odor of Marijuana. Simmons told the officer that a gun was located under the front seat of the car.
Upon searching the vehicle, 41.5 grams of a cocaine was also discovered.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.