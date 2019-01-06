Bucs drop home game to High Point

CSU (6-8, 0-1 Big South) led much of the way and was up seven at the 8:37 mark before HPU (8-7, 1-0 Big South) reeled off a 9-0 spurt to take its first lead since early in the first half. Christian Keeling buried a three-pointer to briefly put CSU back on top, but Whitehead’s tip and two Brandonn Kamga free throws gave the Panthers enough points to prevail in the defensive struggle. The Bucs had the ball last with a chance to win, but Keeling’s off-balance three fell off the mark at the buzzer.