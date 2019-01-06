Bulldogs Drop SoCon Game, 101-85, on the Road at Furman

Clay Mounce scored 15 points with 13 boards and Jordan Lyons scored 17 with three of Furman's 13 3-pointers. The Paladins (14-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) outscored the Bulldogs 48-34 in the paint, outrebounded them 53-28, and scored 25 second-chance points off of 20 offensive boards. Noah Gurley added 15 points with eight rebounds and Alex Hunter had 13 points.