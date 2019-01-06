Bulldogs Fall Short In Overtime 80-77 To Aggies

ORANGEBURG, SC—Junior guard Lavar Harewood tossed in a game-high 22 points connecting 5-of-8 from 3-point range, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped a heartbreaking 80-77 decision in overtime to visiting N.C. A&T State Saturday (Jan. 5th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Preseason All-MEAC selection Damani Applewhite recorded the games only double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while senior point guard Janai Raynor-Powell added 15 and eight (8) assist in the loss.
"Typical MEAC game to say the least. Our guys fought all night long and NC A&T just made the tough plays in overtime and we just ran out of gas," said SC State head coach Murray Garvin. "I still feel that when healthy we will be a tough team to beat and I commend the guys we have in uniform for giving their all. Hopefully this break in action will allow us to get some guys back on the court."
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs defense forced the Aggies to a game-high 23 turnovers. Junior guard Jahmari Etienne added 12 points off the bench for the Bulldogs.
N.C. A&T was led by Qua Copeland with 18 points, while teammates Milik Gantz added 17 and Aaren Edmead 14 in the win. The Aggie improve to 5-9 overall, 1-0 in the MEAC.
Next up South Carolina State hits the road for a two-game Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference swing beginning with Morgan State on Saturday (Jan. 12th) in a 4 p.m. start, followed by Coppin State on Monday (Jan. 14th) in a 7:30 p.m. showdown.