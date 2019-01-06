Clemson Falls to No. 1 Duke to Open ACC Play

Notes: Aamir Simms notched a career-high 10 rebounds … his four offensive rebounds were also a career-best … Marcquise Reed tied his season-high with nine-straight made free throws between Dec. 30, 2018 to his first three attempts against Duke … Reed posted a season-high eight assists … Reed is two points away from tying Donte Grantham (1,100 points) for 33rd on the Clemson all-time scoring list (1,098 points) … Hunter Tyson tied a season-high with two made field goals … Trey Jemison set a season-high with four points … Jemison also netted his first two career made field goals in the effort … Jemison’s two rebounds matched a season high … Clyde Trapp matched his career-high with three assists (eighth time in his career) … Shelton Mitchell is 91 points away from 1,000 points in his Clemson career.