James Madison Pulls Off 69-58 Win Despite Second-Half Run By Cougars

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Four players scored in double figures as James Madison defeated College of Charleston, 69-58, in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday at the JMU Convocation Center.
The Dukes (8-9, 1-3 CAA) rebounded from a double-overtime loss to UNCW on Thursday night and halted the Cougars’ 10-game win streak.
Darius Banks recorded a game-high 21 points for JMU, while Dwight Wilson added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Dukes led by 17 at halftime, 43-26, but the Cougars (13-3, 2-1 CAA) wouldn’t go down without a fight. Jaylen Richard and Jarrell Brantley led the charge in the second half as Charleston was able to cut it down to four on a layup by Grant Riller with 11:32 remaining in regulation.
The CofC defense would hold James Madison to without a bucket for a little over four minutes as it went on a 12-0 run behind back-to-back plays from Richard. He and Brantley ended the night with 15 points each, while Riller fouled out of the ballgame with 13.
It marked the first loss for the Cougars since a Thanksgiving Day meeting with then No. 19 LSU in Orlando. They will look to rebound with a two-game homestandat TD Arena next week against Drexel on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. (ET) and Delaware on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. (ET).
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the second time this season, College of Charleston used the starting lineup of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (1-1).
• James Madison snapped a five-game losing skid in the all-time series with College of Charleston. However, the Cougars still leads the Dukes 8-5 in the series.
• Jarrell Brantley extended his double-digit scoring streak to 16-straight games this season with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals at James Madison. He has now tabulated 1,593 career points to date.
• Grant Riller fouled out of the ballgame with 13 points and two assists at James Madison. He has scored in double figures in 11-consecutive games and now has 1,428 career points to date.
• Freshman guard Jaylen Richard came off the bench and contributed a career-high 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and career-best four steals in 15 minutes of play at James Madison.
• The Cougars made the second-most steals in a game this season with 10 at James Madison behind four from Richard, three from Brantley, two from Jasper and one from Galloway.
• JMU shot an opponent season-high 54.5 percent from the field (24-of-44), while CofC shot its second-lowest shooting percentage from the field this season at 38.8%.
• Defensively, the Cougars forced James Madison to commit 17 turnovers which was the second most by an opponent this season and in league play.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“Obviously, it was very uncharacteristic for us to not have energy and the tenacity we needed to play defense (in the first half). Certainly, we know we need to play defense on the road to win. They (James Madison) were on an 86-point pace in the first half. But, you have to give them so credit. They made a lot of threes – seven in the first half. Most of them were contested and were big-time shots by good players. We had some breakdowns in transition defense. We got down 17 (points) at half. Our guys showed character fighting back and cutting it to four in the second half. Anytime you play against another team, you have to give them credit. They made some shots, too.”
On the play of Jaylen Richard off the bench …
“He gave us great energy off the bench. I was happy about the way he came into the game and responded, especially since he didn’t play the last three-or-four games. For him to go into the game, to play the way that he did with the deflections and steals. The confidence to drive the ball, make plays and making a big three, it certainly caught my attention. He will continue to be in our rotation. The last two games he has helped us including at Towson. We didn’t win tonight and it was disappointing, but it’s good to see him step-up and make plays the way that he did.”
College of Charleston Freshman Guard Jaylen Richard
On the road loss …
“It happens. It was an experience for us. We just tried to fight until the end. Some calls didn’t go our way, but that’s just basketball. We will bounce back.”
On his contributions off the bench at JMU …
“I was just playing my role. When I come into a game, I just try to bring energy and try to win. Coach (Grant) talks about winning plays and that’s all I was trying to do. Me and Coach Q (Quinton Ferrell), when we workout, he always says, ‘your time will come’ and tonight it did and I was ready for it.”