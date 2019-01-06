James Madison Pulls Off 69-58 Win Despite Second-Half Run By Cougars

“Obviously, it was very uncharacteristic for us to not have energy and the tenacity we needed to play defense (in the first half). Certainly, we know we need to play defense on the road to win. They (James Madison) were on an 86-point pace in the first half. But, you have to give them so credit. They made a lot of threes – seven in the first half. Most of them were contested and were big-time shots by good players. We had some breakdowns in transition defense. We got down 17 (points) at half. Our guys showed character fighting back and cutting it to four in the second half. Anytime you play against another team, you have to give them credit. They made some shots, too.”