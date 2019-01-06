Man appears in bond court after Saturday night homicide in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for a man arrested after shooting and killing a family member Saturday night.
Paul E. Capps, 72, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to court documents.
On Sunday, bond was denied for the murder charge and a $50,000 surety body was given for the gun charge, court documents say.
The incident occurred Saturday at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Front Drive, the affidavits say.
The affidavits states that Capps shot the victim multiple times at close range following an argument.
When police arrived Capps surrendered his weapon to police and was taken into custody.
Capps is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.