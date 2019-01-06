Man charged with kidnapping after child without mother’s consent

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man received bond after attempting to take a child against their mother’s wishes.
Quentin Rambert, 28, was charged with kidnapping after he was arrested on Saturday night, according to an affidavit. He was given a bond of $200,000.
The affidavit states Rambert attempted to remove a child from an apartment in the 3300 block of Florida Avenue.
Rambert is the maternal uncle of the child. The mother did not want Rambert to take the child because of ongoing issues with the child’s father, the affidavit said.
Rambert then threatened to harm the mother and left the scene with the child in a taxi cab.
Rambert was arrested shortly after. He was give a bond of $200,000.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.