Silva’s late dunk lifts South Carolina over Florida, 71-69

NOTABLES> Senior Chris Silva sat for most of the first half due to foul trouble – he scored all 18 of his points the final 20 minutes of the game.> Silva was 8-for-9 at the free throw line, marking his third-straight game with eight or more makes at the charity stripe. > Redshirt senior Hassani Gravett led all scorers with a game-high 22, one-point shy of tying a career high.> He finished 4-for-7 from behind the arc, marking his seventh game with two or more 3s in the 2018-19 season. > Freshman Keyshawn Bryant made three straight buckets in crunch time to tie the game at 65 all with 4:39 remaining – he finished with eight points and five rebounds.> Graduate transfer guard Tre Campbell played a career-high 37 minutes. He hit a pair of 3s and led the team with four assists.> Tonight’s victory in Gainesville is Carolina’s second straight, marking its first back-to-back wins at Florida since 1997-98.