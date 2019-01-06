South Carolina Cools Off Solar Bears For 20th Win

Gaul got out to a breakaway and scored his fifth goal of the season with a wrist shot over the blocker of Orlando goaltender Corbin Boes on the Rays’ second shot of the game at 8:44 of the first. Josh Gratton sprung Gaul free and picked up the first assist, while forward Tim Harrison earned the second helper, his 10th point of the season. Gratton has earned assists in both of his first two games with South Carolina.