WATCH LIVE: Saban, Swinney in Sunday press conference before National Championship
By Tanita Gaither | January 6, 2019 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 12:10 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will meet at a joint press conference Sunday ahead of the big matchup during the National Championship Monday night. The press conference will start at noon on Sunday.

Kickoff for the game is 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Stay tuned to WIS for full coverage of the Clemson Tigers at the National Championship and join us for our National Championship special on Monday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. on WIS News 10.

