2 birds saved from smoke-filled house in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two birds are rescued after fire and smoke filled a North Charleston home, North Charleston Fire Department says.
North Charleston Fire Department responded to a home on Iron Street after a resident was awaken by the smoke alarm on Monday morning. Upon their arrival, the fire crew saw smoke coming from the eaves of the home, according to a press release.
Two adults and two children were displaced because of destruction in the kitchen wall and attic space. The fire department also rescued two birds from the smoke filled residence.
The cause of the fire is a result of an electrical failure in the attic, North Charleston Fire Department reports.
Fire Chief Gregory Bunlanow advises residents to make sure their home is protected by installing working smoke alarms.
“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” Bulanow said. “So install one on every level of your home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas."
For additional fire safety information, visit North Charleston Fire Department website.
