Clemson fans gather in Charleston to watch National Championship

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Clemson fans gathered together Monday in locations across the tri-county area to watch the Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship game.
The game will take place in San Jose, California.
Clemson has been there since Friday afternoon, with Alabama arriving shortly after.
This is the third time in four years the teams have met for the National Championship and it’s the fourth straight year the teams played each other in the College Football Playoff.
Last season, Alabama defeated Clemson in the semifinal during the Sugar Bowl.
Several Charleston-area businesses extended hours or offered special deals on Monday in honor of the game.
Dick’s Sporting Goods announced stores in the Charleston area will extend store hours if the Tigers win Monday night.
Fans will have the chance to visit the store and buy college football championship merchandise.
In West Ashley, the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Savannah Highway offered “Clemson Tiger Paw” biscuits Monday morning as a treat to Tigers fans.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Monday night.
