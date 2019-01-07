Deputies investigating after body found in water

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a body found in the Mount Pleasant area.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Metro Marine Patrol Unit responded to a body located in the waterways near Patriots Point Monday morning.
Detectives and forensic investigators are still investigating the scene.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person found.
This is still a developing story. Check back for updates.
