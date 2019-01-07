Deputies: Parents found living in filthy shed with 5 children

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The parents of five children in Colleton County have been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after deputies say they discovered a dirty shed where they lived with their five children.
Colleton County sheriff R.A. Strickland was responding to a call for an animal bite on Rowe Lane last Thursday when he discovered the 12 by 12 shed where Charlie and Precious Kidwell were living, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes. It was barely visible because of the amount of debris surrounding the it as well as with clothes hanging from trees in the area.
Inside, Strickland found loft beds lining the walls and the floor that covered in mold. He also found cardboard boxes for insulation, sheets stained dark brown, empty alcohol containers and perished food on the floor. There wasn’t any running water or electricity and Strickland also noticed children’s toys, chemicals, cookware with rotting food, mounds of trach and an old car tire full of fecal matter that was being used as a toilet, Lowes said.
When investigators arrived, a neighbor told them that the Kidwells lived there with five children, Lowes said. When Charlie Kidwell came to the scene, he claimed he lived with the children in Summerville but couldn’t recall an address when questioned, according to Lowes. He then told deputies that he was Mennonite and it didn’t require him to provide necessities such as running water or electricity, Lowes said.
The children were placed in the hands of the Department of Social Services and received a place to stay with clean clothes and food.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
