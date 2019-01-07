Deputies searching for couple who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Walmart

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of two people who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Lowcountry Walmart.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the location on North Road.
“Walmart personnel reported these two individuals as having forced open a jewelry case and multiple items,” the sheriff said. “We have been given photos that depict the couple in question.”
Security told investigators the couple went to the jewelry section where the male suspect forced open a display.
According to authorities, he is then seen placing items into the woman’s opened purse.
The sheriff’s office describes the suspects as a white female with brown hair, and wearing jeans and a pink top, while the bearded male was seen wearing a ball cap, dark jacket, blue jeans and eyeglasses.
If anyone has any information you are urged call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.
