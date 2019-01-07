Dick’s Sporting Goods extend store hours after college football championship game

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston area Clemson football fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on the team’s gear tonight if the Tigers win.
Dick’s Sporting Goods will be extending store hours immediately following the game on Monday and will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
The sporting goods store says fans will have the opportunity to purchase an assortment of college football championship gear, including the official locker room t-shirt and hat.
Stores located in the Kmart Center, Azalea Square and the Citadell Mall will be extending their hours to give fans first dibs on college football championship gear.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.