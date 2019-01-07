2 dogs, 3 people escape West Ashley house fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Crews battled a house fire Sunday night in West Ashley where two people and three dogs made it out alive, according to St. Andrews Fire Department Captain Kevin Berkel.
Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road and found a heavy fire in the garage area that extended to the living room.
There were no injuries in the fire, but EMS gave oxygen to one of the dogs that was removed by the homeowner, Berkel said.
Investigators found the fire to be accidental and started in the garage
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.