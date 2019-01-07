Emergency officials: 2 firefighters injured during Berkeley Co. house fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire Monday morning in Berkeley County, according to Berkeley County Emergency Management Services.
The fire is in the 200 block of Big Knick Lane. Officials say there was a collapse inside the house which injured two firefighters who were then taken to Trident Medical Center.
The call came in at 10:31 a.m. and Moncks Corner Rural Fire department is responding, according to dispatch.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates when they become available.
