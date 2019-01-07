Ginsburg will miss Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from cancer surgery last month.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Monday the 85-year-old Ginsburg is continuing to recuperate and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21.
Ginsburg was discharged from a New York hospital on Christmas day.
Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also has broken ribs on at least two occasions.
The court said doctors found the growths on Ginsburg’s lung when she was being treated for fractured ribs she suffered in a fall at her office on Nov. 7.
It was during tests performed when she fractured her ribs that doctors discovered the nodules.
She is considered the anchor of the court’s liberal wing and a champion of women’s rights, who perhaps most notably established an important gender equality precedent with her opinion in United States v. Virginia, in 1996.
In that case, the court found that Virginia Military Institute’s policy of male-only admissions was discriminatory against women.
She has gained pop star-level notoriety in recent years.
She is the star of a documentary, “RBG,” which depicts her lifelong fight for women’s and minorities' rights.
“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here,” she promised in February.
President Bill Clinton nominated the Brooklyn, NY, native in 1993 to replace retiring Justice Byron White, and Ginsburg was sworn in as an associate justice in August of that year.
Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.