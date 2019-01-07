Lowcountry Clemson fan living on billboard in California

SAN JOSE, CA (WCSC) - While the Clemson Tigers prepare for the National Championship, two fans are also competing for a title from the top of a billboard in San Jose, California.
ESPN’s College Football Playoff “Who’s In” campaign gave the once-in-a-lifetime experience to four adventurous fans, one from each team in the College Football Playoffs.
The adventurous Tiger fan is Nancy Volland, a 1981 graduate of Clemson University, and a graduate of Hanahan High School. She was selected after hundreds of fans submitted a video to the contest. The only way to stay up on the billboard is for your team to win.
“I know there’s a lot of fans that would do anything for Clemson, we love Clemson,” Volland said. “But the willingness to live up here on a billboard for 13 days, I think it makes me one of the most adventurous fans.”
Volland, along with Llyas Ross Sr. (Alabama Crimson Tide), Jeanette Kim (Notre Dame Fighting Irish) and Ruben Hunter (Oklahoma Sooners), climbed 72 stairs on December 27 to the billboard which sits about 50 feet off the ground.
“Other than being a little cold because at night, it’s been in the 30’s, it’s been a great,” Volland added. Kim and Hunter were both sent off the billboard after their teams lost so the only two remaining are Volland and Ross.
The fans sleep in a tent on the billboard and eat on the billboard while ESPN crews provide games and entertainment. Bathrooms and showers are located on the ground near the billboard.
“It’s indescribable really because we had no expectations of what it was going to be like when we got here so it’s been quite an adventure,” Volland said.
When asked what was the most surprising parts of the billboard stay, Volland said the friendships she’s made with the other fans.
“I think It’s just the comradery we have with the other fans. It shows it’s about bigger things than college football,” she added.
Both Volland and Ross will live on the billboard until the day of the National Championship when they will come down and cheer on their team in Levi’s Stadium. Volland predicts the Tigers will win 35-31.
You can watch a livestream of the fans on the billboard 24/7 by clicking: here.
