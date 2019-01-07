Monday is deadline for refund in SC Lottery game glitch

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery players who were affected by a glitch on Christmas Day in 2017 are almost out of time to request a refund.
Monday is the deadline to seek a refund for Holiday Cash tickets.
Players should mail their original Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets (no copies or other reproductions will be accepted) depicting nine “Tree” symbols purchased on or after 5:51(17:51) P.M. on December 25, 2017 to this address for a refund:
S.C. Education Lottery
P.O. Box 11039
Columbia, SC 29211-1039
Include your name and return address. The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) will refund the purchase price for each returned ticket and reimburse the player for postage up to the amount of first class USPS postage for the ticket(s) submitted to SCEL. Since these reimbursements will require manual processing, the lottery is asking that players mail in all tickets to avoid wait time at the claims center.
The results of the investigation released in May revealed coding errors by the lottery’s former computer gaming vendor, according to spokeswoman Holli Armstrong. Lottery officials say the error caused approximately 71,000 wagers to be produced in error.
The lottery says any other decision would not have complied with the law.
An error caused a lot more winners than usual in the Holiday Cash game during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2017. When people went to collect their winnings, cashiers received a message saying transaction not allowed.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.