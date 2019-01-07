Morris Island lighthouse one step closer to being restored

MORRIS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - People from all over the Lowcountry did their part to help save the Morris Island Lighthouse on Sunday while having a little fun too. Bowens Island restaurant held the annual Save The Light Oyster Roast to help raise money for maintenance of the beloved structure and the turnout was higher than ever this year.
The Morris Island Lighthouse is an icon in Charleston, but members of the “Save The Light” group say the icon is in jeopardy.
“This lighthouse hasn’t had maintenance since 1962, it’s in serious shape right now,” Al Hitchcock, a former chairholder for Save The Light says.
The boiler pots were fired up and the knives were set out for the annual roast, some saying they would never miss a chance to protect history.
“Save the Light is part of Charleston, if it falls into the ocean we will lose a big part of here, it’s a big endeavor and we want to keep it around,” Hank Camp, a roast participant says.
The group also received a check from the state legislature for 175,000 dollars. Hitchcock says while that mean seem like a lot, the group still needs 5 million dollars more before the Morris Island Light is clear of danger.
“It’s not cheap but the people in Charleston really care about this lighthouse,” Hitchcock says.
Most everyone saying they have one goal in mind, to keep the lighthouse safe after it kept so many ships safe so long ago.
“Our goal is to stabilize it so it doesn’t rust, or corrode,” Hitchcock says. “We want to save it so it’s an icon for the future.”
He says he wants the next generation to get the same joy out of the red and white tower.
“Every morning I looking to see if it’s still standing, when I leave it for my grandkids they can look and see it’s still standing also that’s why it means so much to me,” Hitchcock says.
Save the Light says they have been working on this project for 20 years and won’t stop until it’s done.
The group has several more events to help raise money for the lighthouse maintenance this year, including a run on folly beach in early February.
