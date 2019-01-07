Police make multiple arrests, seize four guns in one day

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police recovered four illegally-carried handguns in three separate incidents Sunday. Drugs were found in two of those incidents as well.
Police have not yet released the identities of the four people charged.
In the first incident, at approximately 12:20 a.m., a patrol officer made a traffic stop in the area of Fellowship Road and Dewsbury Lane. A person in the vehicle told police he had a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Police say he also had approximately 42 grams of a white powder substance, which field tested presumptive for cocaine.
He was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the department’s Facebook page.
In a second incident, at approximately 9:37 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Dorchester Road where they were told a person was staying in an unrented room. Police say as they approached the room, a man exited with a .9mm SCCY handgun hidden in his waistband. A quantity of green plant material that field tested presumptive for marijuana was located in his vehicle, police say.
He was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana - second offense or greater and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
Then at approximately 8:20 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at Cosmopolitan Avenue and Beech Avenue after they saw a vehicle driving the wrong way in a one-way street. Officers say the driver and occupants of the vehicle were acting suspiciously and lied to police during the interaction.
Police requested a K-9 officer and that officer gave a positive alert to the vehicle. During a search, police say they found two handguns, a SCCY .9mm and a Smith and Wesson .9mm. Both guns were reported stolen from locations in North Charleston, police say.
The occupants were charged with two counts pf possession of a stolen firearm and the driver was charged with driving under suspension.
