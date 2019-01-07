Police make multiple arrests, seize four guns in one day

Police say they found two guns, a SCCY .9mm and a Smith and Wesson .9mm, both of which had been reported stolen. (Source: North Charleston Police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 7, 2019 at 1:39 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 1:39 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police recovered four illegally-carried handguns in three separate incidents Sunday. Drugs were found in two of those incidents as well.

Police recovered a stolen gun ad 42 grams of a white powder substance. (Source: North Charleston Police)
Police have not yet released the identities of the four people charged.

In the first incident, at approximately 12:20 a.m., a patrol officer made a traffic stop in the area of Fellowship Road and Dewsbury Lane. A person in the vehicle told police he had a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Police say he also had approximately 42 grams of a white powder substance, which field tested presumptive for cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the department’s Facebook page.

In a second incident, at approximately 9:37 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Dorchester Road where they were told a person was staying in an unrented room. Police say as they approached the room, a man exited with a .9mm SCCY handgun hidden in his waistband. A quantity of green plant material that field tested presumptive for marijuana was located in his vehicle, police say.

Police recovered a .9mm handgun and a green plant material that field-tested positive for marijuana. (Source: North Charleston Police)
He was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana - second offense or greater and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Then at approximately 8:20 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at Cosmopolitan Avenue and Beech Avenue after they saw a vehicle driving the wrong way in a one-way street. Officers say the driver and occupants of the vehicle were acting suspiciously and lied to police during the interaction.

Police requested a K-9 officer and that officer gave a positive alert to the vehicle. During a search, police say they found two handguns, a SCCY .9mm and a Smith and Wesson .9mm. Both guns were reported stolen from locations in North Charleston, police say.

The occupants were charged with two counts pf possession of a stolen firearm and the driver was charged with driving under suspension.

